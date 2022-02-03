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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Overcoming Love Gone Wrong 22
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3 views • February 03, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #22
Description: Overcoming Love Gone Wrong
How do you mend a broken heart? Why do lovingly adopted children still yearn for biologic parents they never knew? Can meeting your twin flame end in disaster? What is an alien love bite? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator gives the divine perspective about infidelity, love’s hazards, and how to heal love gone wrong. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Overcoming Love Gone Wrong
How do you mend a broken heart? Why do lovingly adopted children still yearn for biologic parents they never knew? Can meeting your twin flame end in disaster? What is an alien love bite? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator gives the divine perspective about infidelity, love’s hazards, and how to heal love gone wrong. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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