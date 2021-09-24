I Got Spinal Cord Inflammation After J&J CV-19 Shot w/Bianca Rose Dawson

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Welcome to CVAR, a #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions podcast. Today, we talk to Bianca Rose Dawson about her adverse reactions after taking the J&J Covid-19 mRNA vaccine and what we can learn from her experience. To follow Bianca Rose Dawson’s journey: https://www.facebook.com/bianca.dawson.75/ https://www.instagram.com/beezy_rose143/ If you want to contribute to Bianca’s GoFundMe account. She intends to use it to cover the medical costs for her treatment that insurance doesn’t cover. https://bit.ly/3AQKpt3 For more information about the #Defeat-the-Mandates-DC march on Jan. 23, 2022 at Washington DC, USA: https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/ CVAR is #12 out of 30 top vaccine podcasts listened by a worldwide audience. https://blog.feedspot.com/vaccine_podcasts/ ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured in the USA need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which includes COVID-19 vaccines. If you have a family member who died in the hospital and was administered Remdesivir/ventilator as part of the Covid-19 protocol, you also can submit a claim. You have 1-year to submit your claim. You must include 1) 1-year of medical records PRIOR to your CV-19 vaccination date or Remdesivir-related death, AND 2) all your medical bills. For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected]. For information: https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/ https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury petitions in the USA. CV-19 is not currently covered. If you have questions, call: 1-800-338-2382 or email: [email protected]. https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/index.html https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vaccine-compensation/vaccine-injury-table.pdf Support H.R.3655 - Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2021 by reaching out to your state representative. Text: RESIST to 50409. Tell your U.S. representative to include COVID-19 vaccine-injures into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and other related compensation programs. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3655/text?r=87&s=1 https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative For more information: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast Theme music, "Innovative Approach" copyrighted by the composer, Pavel Yudin, and authorized by: https://www.premiumbeat.com/ Duck Duck Go Search Engine: https://duckduckgo.com/install Mobizen App for recording your cell phone screen images: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rsupport.mvagent&hl=en_US&gl=US The FDA report on the Pfizer clinical trials and adverse events reported: https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download?fbclid=IwAR134_3fzb0EYfEHMG500kRnNUSJ5iBsWLYNA5OJN7UnGpjjT4CaX7cUz04 The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury petitions. If you have additional questions, call 1-800-338-2382 or email: [email protected]. https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/index.html https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vaccine-compensation/vaccine-injury-table.pdf If you’re in the USA, you can report adverse reactions to the VAERS website: https://vaers.hhs.gov/esub/index.jsp If you’re in the UK, you can report adverse reactions you to the MHRA Yellow Card website: https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/ If you’re in Australia, you can report adverse reactions to the TGA website: https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-24-06-2021#section-527 If you’re in Canada, you can report adverse reactions to the PHAC/Health Canada website: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/ If you’re in New Zealand, report adverse reactions to MedSafe: https://medsafe.govt.nz/COVID-19/adverse-event-reporting-form.asp If you’re in South Africa, report adverse reactions to NICD: https://www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-a-z-index/adverse-event-following-immunization-aefi/ If you, your family, or friend needs assistance, you can go to the ICAN (Inform Consent Action Network) website for medical treatment advisory and legal consult: https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-vaccine-injury/ #BiancaRoseDawson, #JohnsonJohnsonCovid19Vaccine, #mRNAVaccineAdverseEvents, #JanssenCovid19Vaccine, #CovidVaccineAdverseReactions, #Covid19vaccine, #mrna, #CVAR, #VaccineInjuries, #CDC, #NHS, #FDA, #VaccinePassports, #VaccineMandates, #GreenHealthPass