Footage from Monday morning showed the SOCAR oil facility in Odesa appearing to be heavily damaged after being attacked by Russian Geran drones overnight. Ukrainian officials complained that Russian drones on August 18 heavily attacked the SOCAR oil depot in Ustatove in Odesa Region of southern Ukraine, for the second time in two weeks, according to Ukrainian MP Rasim Musabeyov. SOCAR, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, operates fuel stations, terminals, and logistics facilities in Ukraine, including several other Caucasus countries. Notably, this is the second SOCAR facility targeted so far, following the one in Odesa on August 6. Russia has been upping the ante on the Caucasus energy chessboard as Zelensky has also been diligent in attacking Russian oil depots, and now the energy infrastructure has once again proven to be a frontline target!

The Geran kamikaze drone based on Iranian Shahed always leaves the chat! The SOCAR oil facility was reportedly attacked by five Geran drones, which successfully evaded Western air defenses, exploded, and ignited a massive, out-of-control fire. The series of precision drone strikes damaged all 17 storage tanks with a fuel capacity exceeding 16,000 cubic meters, a pumping station building, a diesel pipeline, technical facilities, and other facilities at the site. Initial reports confirmed no casualties in the incident, which occurred days after Azerbaijani President Aliyev promised to repair the damage caused to the SOCAR oil facility, which had become an unexpected flashpoint in the broader conflict.

That night, a large-scale Russian Geran drone attack followed, with at least 26 drones striking targets in Odessa Region. At least 14 impacts were recorded in Nerubaiske and Dachne, along with at least two more within the Odessa city limits. One of the targets was the Nova Poshta terminal, where a massive fire broke out. Russian intelligence certainly knows what the warehouses at the terminal are used for besides parcels, that Nova Poshta has long been a logistics center for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which they themselves have published photos.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!