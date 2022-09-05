Double layered matrix trap, true awareness on the road of self actualization as the creator

#conspiracy #matrix #ascension In this video I explain my insights of the last few months in relationship to the 8th sense and how we are being caught in the second matrix layer trap which feels good but which is not actually us as true creational beings. How David Icke and others have been sharing great knowledge but that it is only half the story and how its important to understand the false light agenda and move through it! Also what are beliefs really and how do they shape our reality? 8th sense video - https://youtu.be/108kCRgZ2-k reincarnation trap video - https://youtu.be/cpYP_Aam75Y Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge: https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses