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WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THE WATERLOO REGION CHILD UNDER AGE OF 10 WHO DIED AFTER CONTRACTING COVID-19!
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80 views • September 22, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth

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A Waterloo Region child under the age of 10 has died after contracting COVID-19 and the doctor of the child said “the child had underlying health conditions” but did not provide any further information. As we’ve documented before countless deaths are being chalked up to a Covid death when the truth is there are millions of people who die WITH Covid not OF Covid…If for example you die of cancer, or even a car accident but you also happen to have Covid at the same time, the health authorities count those as Covid deaths which is why the numbers are going up so much! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains how the numbers are being manipulated in order to keep the fear state going while also explaining what you can do about it to protect yourself and your family moving forward!

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Sources:

https://www.cp24.com/news/absolutely-gut-wrenching-waterloo-region-child-under-the-age-of-10-dies-after-contracting-covid-19-1.5589695

https://abc7news.com/5-11-kids-vaccine-marin-county-pfizer-emergency-use-authorization/11024098/

https://www.politico.eu/article/pfizer-us-vaccine-approval-children-6-months-5-years-old/

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/trudeau-sudbury-laurentian-election-stop-1.6159866
Keywords
childrenfdafearschoolvaccinedeathsinjectionpress for truthwaterloopressfortruth
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