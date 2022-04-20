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Sophia, Jake and Quinn Are 100% Unvaccinated, Smart and healthy!
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33 views • April 20, 2022
https://www.unvaccinatedchildren.com - In the fifteen-minute family documentary we learn that Sophia, Jake and Quinn have reached milestones early, have excelled academically, are incredibly healthy and well balanced, and why their parents never vaccinated them. Take our free course, How To Raise A Vaccine Free Child, right here: https://www.unvaccinatedchildren.com
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