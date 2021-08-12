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Exposed! Fake Doctors Pushing Jab! CDC Says Pregnant Women Should Inoculate
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140 views • August 12, 2021
Stew Peters show with guest who further exposes how far these people will go . . . now, its FAKE DOCTORS pushing jabs; and CDEC says pregnant women should Inoculate!!
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