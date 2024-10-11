Zion Don proclaims he won't let Israel down - Trump: "No one in history has ever stood with Israel or the Jewish people like I have!"

Donald Trump:

No one in history has ever stood with Israel or the Jewish people like I have!

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has made some extraordinary requests to ensure his safety during the final stretch of the 2024 campaign.

The campaign has asked for military aircraft to transport Trump, as well as expanded flight restrictions over his residences and rally locations.But that's not all, they have also requested ballistic glass be prepositioned in seven key battleground states, and an array of military vehicles to transport Trump.

This heightened security comes amidst reported threats from Iran.

Via: The Washington Post

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that he no longer wants to fund Ukraine.

He made this comment in an interview with Punchbowl News.

“I have no desire to continue funding Ukraine, and I hope that it won't be necessary. If President Trump wins, I believe he can truly bring an end to this conflict. I really believe that. I think he will call Putin and tell him that it’s enough,” Johnson said.

“I think everyone in the world is tired of this, and they want it to be resolved… But I think that if Kamala Harris becomes president, I don’t think it will end, and that’s a desperate and dangerous scenario,” the Speaker said.