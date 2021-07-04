© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wonder why my views have dropped?
Follow
3
Share
Report
91 views • July 04, 2021
I appreciate anyone that views my Post- I look at my subscribers, [knowing that some people do share my videos] and wonder 'if my subscribers are receiving notifications?? From my views, I'm not so sure that I'm not being censored- I just want to say this- My videos are some serious shit and for the videos not to get more views tells me that I AM FUCN CENSORED- The Video Category gets set to a category that attracts no attention, I select serious Categories, "NOT!!!" Enertainment and Humor- Someone else chose this Category Setting; not me--- 00047
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.