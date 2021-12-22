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KNAPSACK FOR HOPE - FILE CASTING OVER FREE SATELLITE TV - ON GALAXY 19
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20 views • December 22, 2021
"Empowering offline communities anywhere information can transform lives. Knapsack’s unique satellite file-casting technology delivers digital content to locations otherwise disconnected due to remote geography, Internet shutdowns or high costs. 4 in 10 people don’t have access to the internet.
Information and communication technologies are at the heart of social and economic inclusion today. They have the power to break barriers and transform lives. We believe everyone should have equal access to information, regardless of their geographical, cultural or economic status.
Our mission is to provide quality life-transforming digital content in the easiest, most efficient, and fastest way possible for those with limited or no Internet access."
https://www.KnapsackForHope.org/
You can find this service on Galaxy 19 at 97.0°W
11836 V 20770 SR
3/4 FEC
You will need a dish and receiver like this one
36 Inch 90 cm Free To Air FTA Satellite Dish & HD LNBF
https://ebay.us/6ZQSqi
Amiko Mini HD265 FTA Receiver DVB-S2 H.265 HEVC With NTP
http://ebay.us/Y8JHoW
my links https://linktr.ee/RobbieStrike
If these Videos help you please consider supporting my work
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=4CRW8P29AA6PY
or
https://www.patreon.com/RobbieStrike
(c) Robbie Strike 2021 http://www.RobbieStrike.com
Information and communication technologies are at the heart of social and economic inclusion today. They have the power to break barriers and transform lives. We believe everyone should have equal access to information, regardless of their geographical, cultural or economic status.
Our mission is to provide quality life-transforming digital content in the easiest, most efficient, and fastest way possible for those with limited or no Internet access."
https://www.KnapsackForHope.org/
You can find this service on Galaxy 19 at 97.0°W
11836 V 20770 SR
3/4 FEC
You will need a dish and receiver like this one
36 Inch 90 cm Free To Air FTA Satellite Dish & HD LNBF
https://ebay.us/6ZQSqi
Amiko Mini HD265 FTA Receiver DVB-S2 H.265 HEVC With NTP
http://ebay.us/Y8JHoW
my links https://linktr.ee/RobbieStrike
If these Videos help you please consider supporting my work
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=4CRW8P29AA6PY
or
https://www.patreon.com/RobbieStrike
(c) Robbie Strike 2021 http://www.RobbieStrike.com
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