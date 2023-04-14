Create New Account
Catholics and Christians Can Never Be United
Proclaiming The Gospel
Published 18 hours ago

Many Evangelical pastors and leaders are jumping on the pope's ecumenical bandwagon to unite the world under the papacy. They must be warned that unity with the apostate Roman Catholic Church is implying that the Reformation was a mistake and the Reformers died in vain. 

Mike Gendron of ProclaimingTheGospel.org shows why Evangelicals must remain sanctified by the truth and avoid being unequally yoked with unbelievers in spiritual enterprises.

