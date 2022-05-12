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NIGHT SHADOWS 05112022 -- Sun Disease, Judgment, Arrival, Delusions, and the Religion of Cain
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192 views • May 12, 2022
So here we are, on the edge of destruction but total apathy and departure from all Biblical Truth as humanity runs over the cliff of ruin. The Blind leading the Blind while the truth of Scripture is trodden down and run over by the antichrist spirit that has been in the world ever since Adam and Eve. The Children of Cain now run the world and modern Christianity as well, as they trample the Word of God under their feet and wonder why the judgments are falling upon them on every side. War is coming, and the missiles will be flying. There is no repentance in the land of mighty Babylon or the world for that matter. Earth changes continue unabated and cosmic changes as well and more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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