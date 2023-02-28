DIOXIN-23 inbound! & Oops, I made dioxins and furans!

Prepare yourself, we're already well into the next big pysop - Dioxin '23!Also, I made some toxic shit a few times in my life.. still here kickin' it.

Dioxins are also produced by every house fire, industrial fire, BBQ and more. I also forgot to mention that furans are found in many foods, including coffee & baby food!SGM ain't sellin' nada!

Link to Rob's vid: https://www.brighteon.com/a83c42b2-9390-4d64-b876-1a0986514fa8



