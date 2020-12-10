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Clip from funk scat solo in Gm
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22 views • December 10, 2020
L.C. Guitars Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonGuitars/
Specs for the L.C. Classical Midi Guitar:
-24 fret nylon string neck through chambered body construction.
-Neck wood, Honduran Mahogany and eastern flame rock maple, flame maple fretboard with ebony binding. 2 carbon fiber reinforcing rods and a 2 way adjustable truss rod. 650mm scale length and 53mm nut width.
-Body: Honduran mahogany with a Claro Walnut top and black walnut back. Chambered for weight reduction and tone.
-Electronics Graphtech Ghost Hexpander Piezo preamp system with integrated 13 pin MIDI interface.
-Schertler Classical Guitar Tuning Keys in brass with ebony buttons, Classical style ebony bridge.
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https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonGuitars/
Specs for the L.C. Classical Midi Guitar:
-24 fret nylon string neck through chambered body construction.
-Neck wood, Honduran Mahogany and eastern flame rock maple, flame maple fretboard with ebony binding. 2 carbon fiber reinforcing rods and a 2 way adjustable truss rod. 650mm scale length and 53mm nut width.
-Body: Honduran mahogany with a Claro Walnut top and black walnut back. Chambered for weight reduction and tone.
-Electronics Graphtech Ghost Hexpander Piezo preamp system with integrated 13 pin MIDI interface.
-Schertler Classical Guitar Tuning Keys in brass with ebony buttons, Classical style ebony bridge.
Please like, share, and subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/user/maestrodinorhelos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dino_rhelos
https://odysee.com/@DinoRhelos
https://rumble.com/c/c-351995
https://www.facebook.com/Maestro.Dino
https://www.facebook.com/DinoRhelos
https://mewe.com/i/dinorhelos
https://www.minds.com/DinoRhelos
https://www.instagram.com/dinorhelos
https://parler.com/profile/Dinorhelos
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dinorhelos
Email: [email protected]
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