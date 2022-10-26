https://www.trunews.com/stream/pre-emptive-election-denying-hillary-clinton-sees-vast-right-wing-conspiracy-to-steal-2024-election
Hillary Clinton is celebrating Halloween early this year. The failed presidential candidate posted a video to Twitter that tries to scare Democrats into voting for the party’s leftwing extremist candidates in America’s midterm elections in November. Early voting has started in many U.S. states. In the video produced by Crush The Coup, Mrs. Clinton warns that Republicans have a plan to steal the 2024 presidential election. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/25/22.
