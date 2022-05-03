【Ukraine Rescue】04/30/2022 Polish People on the Frontlines Rescue Cats and Dogs

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/30/2022 On the front lines of Medyca, the Polish and NFSC volunteers work together to rescue cats and dogs. The animals also have their own passports and are being sent to Poland. Meanwhile, our fellow Chinese in Shanghai and Beijing are now living in worse conditions than the cats and dogs here. That’s why we’re standing out here and taking down the evil CCP.