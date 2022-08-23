Plasma Energy Water - Different Types of Plasma Water and Power of Intention

https://usamedbed.com/plasma-energy-water/

Save 15% on Plasma Energy Water orders when you use "USA Med Bed" code at checkout.

Lynn Schmaltz explains plasma energy water and the different varieties created to address a myriad of health and wellness issues including inflammation, soreness, more energy, plasma water for dogs, cats, bees. improved memory, improved kidney function and much more.

Plasma Energy Water is created through a process which includes a "GANS" - gas in atomic nano state and once the wateris infused with plasma energy it does not loose it. The plasma energy vials are taped alongside a water container and the vial transfers the plasma energy into the water used for drinking and spraying on clothes and around the home inside and out. For more information on plasma energy water visit the links below.

Plasma Water Varieties - Use Code "USAmedbed" to save 15% on orders -

https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?post_type=product

How do they make plasma energy water? The science behind it

https://www.plasmaproduction.org/what-is-gans.html

Mesara Emoto - How intention / thoughts changes water structure

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qQUFvufXp4&t=11s



More med bed and plasma based technology

https://usamedbed.com









