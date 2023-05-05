https://gettr.com/post/p2g8qd9e55f

5/4/2023 【Nicole on RAV with Steve Gruber】Nicole: Zhao Jian, the CCP's Consul General in Chicago, told the Governor of Michigan that the only way to deal with the CCP is through cooperation and that confrontation with the CCP is not feasible. The CCP's economy is closely intertwined with the US economy, which is like "you in me and me in you". But what if the CCP were to collapse? That would be disastrous for the people of Michigan.





5/4/2023 【妮可做客真实美国之声史蒂夫·格鲁伯的节目】妮可：中共驻芝加哥总领事赵建告诉密西根州长，称跟中共打交道的唯一方式就是合作，而对抗中共是行不通的。中共与美国经济关系密切，你中有我，我中有你。但如果中共倒台了，密歇根人岂不就遭殃了？

