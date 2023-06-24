

EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish





In Black And White: https://InBlackAndWhite.net

Dave Gahary: https://MoneyTreePublishing.com

Ayo Kimathi: https://MoneyTreePublishing.com/shop/jews-are-the-problem

4,000+ Posts Have Been Published In 2023: https://EarthNewspaper.com

EarthNewspaper Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe

Support Honest Independent News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate

Featured News Dozens Posted Monthly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/News

News Archive With 21,000+ Posts: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive

Searchable By 1,234 Categories https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories

Contribute One-Time Or Monthly: https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper

Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19

22,000+ Posts / Thousands Added Yearly: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper

Subscribe To Rumble: https://Rumble.com/user/EarthNewspaper

5,300+ Videos / 1,000+ Yearly: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper

1,000+ Videos Published Yearly: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper

Memes 1,000+ Published Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes

Featured Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive

Featured Music: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music

Featured Videos: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos

Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers

For The Latest News Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/feed

Have News, Memes, Videos, Or Help: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact

Hundreds Of Links To Indy Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links

Hundreds Of Quotes / Poems: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes

Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog

Dave Gahary and Ayo Kimathi in part 4 of the 8-part discussion series of the most pressing issues of our time.

https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d/In-Black-and-White-Episode-4-Media

In Black And White Episode 1: Introduction (31:43)

https://rumble.com/v2le1c2-in-black-and-white-episode-1-introduction.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc=3

In Black And White Episode 2: Finance (23:08)

https://rumble.com/v2mlgew-in-black-and-white-episode-2-finance.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

In Black And White Episode 3: Politics (32:56)

https://rumble.com/v2nthxq-in-black-and-white-episode-3-politics.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

Creepy Joe’s Jewish Family And Cabinet

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Creepy-Joes-Jewish-Family-And-Cabinet-by-Mark-R-Elsis

Archives: