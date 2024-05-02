Create New Account
Jesse Watters · RFK Jr's new poll says he could beat Biden or Trump.
Published 17 hours ago

Jesse Watters · RFK Jr says people are voting out of fear, but if he gets to go head-to-head with either Trump or Biden, he will be president.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1785836869739069732

Keywords
jesse wattersrfk jrindependent presidential candidate

