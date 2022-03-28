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Jason Christoff - Freedom from Self Sabotage, Mind Control & Manipulative Psychology
Vaccine Choice Canada
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128 views • March 28, 2022
Jason Christoff's work is dedicated to exploring, discussing, exposing and offering solutions to the manipulative psychology, behaviour modification, brainwashing, mental conditioning and mind control that are continually weaponized against the public by media and government.

Freedom From Self Sabotage: https://freedomfromselfsabotage.com/

Mind control documentaries
- https://courses.jchristoff.com/blog/mind-control-documentaries-and-real-life-examples-of-mind-control/

Justin Willman from Magic For Humans performing an amazing hack of the subconscious:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RksLFJ7A2M

Max Major video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdsPoe5m_8Q

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Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
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HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy