The Truth About Type 2 Diabetes (STRONG LANGUAGE)

ATTENTION: This video was originally produced before I suffered a serious electrolyte imbalance from water only fasting that was life threatening. In this video I recommend water only fasting, and while I think it's a good method of resetting your health, do not attempt without a doctor's supervision.

Diagnosed 20 years ago this month, here I explain what they never mention when you are told you have type 2 diabetes, all to get your hooked on pills and injections. If caught early enough, type 2 is reversible as long as you're willing to do the work.





