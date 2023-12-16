Create New Account
Who Has Epstein's Black Book & Was Jan. 6 an Inside Job? Glenn TV Ep 324
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Dec 15, 2023


Who has Epstein’s little black book? Was Jan. 6 an inside job? On today’s Friday Exclusive, Glenn and special guest BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere discuss these topics, plus presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s fiery appearance at a CNN town hall, some upsetting new TikTok trends, and men wearing womanly items like skirts and makeup.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q03gEekf5Yg

Keywords
presidential candidatecross dressersglenn beckinside jobepsteincnn town halltiktokblack bookjan 6j6vivek ramaswamystu burguiere

