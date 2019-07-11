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CAN'T BLOCK: President Trump Told He CAN'T Block Critics on Twitter
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11 views • July 11, 2019
Former Democratic New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind filed a lawsuit against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. in federal court on Tuesday for blocking users on Twitter based on their personal viewpoints, following a federal appeals court ruling earlier in the day barring President Trump from doing the same.
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