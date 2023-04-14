China sanctions top US lawmaker for Taiwan visit

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., joins 'The Evening Edit' to discuss China's sanction of House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul over his visit to Taiwan. #foxbusiness #theeveningedit #fox







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updatesSubscribe to Brighteon

newsletter to get the latest news and more featured

videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html