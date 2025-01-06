The causes that will make Antares explode as a supernova.

This video is the updated version of video #6 in the series "The Evidence".

In order to seek more visibility we are forced to re-publish videos.

More new videos coming soon:

1. Bitcoin: why it is dangerous

2. 666: the times and its meaning

3. War in Palestine: a sign of the imminent end of the world system









The 2019 dim in Betelgeuse taught us how supernovae form.

By checking all the supernovae and supernovae remnants crossings, we discovered that the rays of the star SN1054 will cross the star Antares.

But, not knowing the exact distances, we cannot calculate the crossing and the probable explosion.





Someone came to our aid: the brightness trend of Betelgeuse before 2019 is very similar to that of Antares.

Almost all the peaks and minimums match. By following the graph, we deduce that Antares, if it follows this brightness trend, should explode in December 2026.

Another confirmation has arrived in these last few months: in March 2024, the brightness data was not available but it had been published on the website.

After just 6 months, the new curves were exactly the same as those of Betelgeuse before the great dip in brightness.





Further confirmation that the star will likely explode as a supernova.





The entire series of videos “the evidence” has a very specific final purpose.

To fully understand the latest clips, it is necessary to listen to the previous ones.





In practice, it is a path that will lead the visitor to take note of future events, and take the appropriate steps.

The first group of video brings astronomical evidence, while the second group has Biblical references.









Keywords:

Jesus return, Christ return, last times, end times, cosmic rays, revelation, Apocalypse, supernova, Betelgeuse dim, Antares, Antares supernova, tribulation, pre tribulation, great tribulation, new world, new age, last times signs, great deception, return of Christ, Bible prophecies, Daniel prophecies, 144000 saints, end of the world, Biblical times calculation, faithful and discreet servant, faithful and discreet slave, 4 Horses of the Apocalypse, supervolcano, pre tribulation signs, great tribulation signs, Jesus born date, Three wise men.















