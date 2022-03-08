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People"s Court Model Grand Jury - Day 3 - Unusual Rise in Deaths Following Covid Shots! Scary Hospital Stay!
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31 views • March 08, 2022
The entire proceedings of the People's Court Model Grand Jury can be found here: https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
John O'Looney's testimony is after Dr. Bryan Ardis and before Dr. Shankara Cheffy. The beginning of Day 3 is a masterful presentation of the PCR Test as the key component of making "cases" look like a much more serious pandemic.
John O'Looney was actually hospitalized for Covid-19 and in fear for his life, confirming from his own experience what Dr. Ardis showed from official health organization directives and incentives.
John O'Looney's testimony is after Dr. Bryan Ardis and before Dr. Shankara Cheffy. The beginning of Day 3 is a masterful presentation of the PCR Test as the key component of making "cases" look like a much more serious pandemic.
John O'Looney was actually hospitalized for Covid-19 and in fear for his life, confirming from his own experience what Dr. Ardis showed from official health organization directives and incentives.
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