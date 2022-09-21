BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

200 FOIs and Still No COVID Virus || Christine Massey
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
339 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
181 views • September 21, 2022

Canadian biostatistician, Christine Massey, has accumulated Freedom Of Information requests from over 200 health and governmental institutions in over 35 countries: not one has proof of any scientific papers, using legitimate methods, showing that SARS-CoV-2 exists. It has never been isolated/purified.


There is actually no proof that any virus exists.


Her website: www.TinyURL.com/NoRecordFound


* Source: Tremregi - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZejQZ1pkbGaq/


* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net


* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth


* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.

For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net


* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.


* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net

Keywords
evidencevirusisolationfreedom of informationcovidsars-cov-2free2shine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: Chlorella and spirulina&#8217;s role in DNA protection

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: Chlorella and spirulina’s role in DNA protection

Belle Carter
Hinge Exercises for Hip Function: The Epoch Times Details Five Movements

Hinge Exercises for Hip Function: The Epoch Times Details Five Movements

Edison Reed
Hormonal imbalance: The hidden dangers of synthetic estrogen and the case for natural solutions

Hormonal imbalance: The hidden dangers of synthetic estrogen and the case for natural solutions

Patrick Lewis
Stamina Building Strategies: A Fact-Based Overview

Stamina Building Strategies: A Fact-Based Overview

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Compound From Pomegranates, Walnuts May Improve Heart Function in Heart Failure

Study: Compound From Pomegranates, Walnuts May Improve Heart Function in Heart Failure

Coco Somers
Aloe Vera Juice and Gut Lining Repair: Evidence Remains Mixed, Dietitians Say

Aloe Vera Juice and Gut Lining Repair: Evidence Remains Mixed, Dietitians Say

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy