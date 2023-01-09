How Transhumanism & Pharmakeia Is Tied To The End Times "Image of the Beast"

This video gives another take on end times. Transhumanism is a technocratic system that is being pressed by the global elitists and especially by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that is bringing about the WEF’s planned and orchestrated Great Reset a.k.a. the New World Order. The video starts with Yuval Harai speaking about what is taking place in our world today. Harari is becoming a world figure revered by leaders and scientists and is deeply involved with Klaus Schwab, the man behind the World Economic Forum. But what does the Bible say? After Harari speaks, we hear a preacher tell us what the bible says is happening in the world, and what we can do to prepare for what`s coming on the world.

