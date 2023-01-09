How Transhumanism & Pharmakeia Is Tied To The End Times "Image of the Beast"

This video gives another take on end times. Transhumanism is a technocratic system that is being pressed by the
global elitists and especially by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World
Economic Forum (WEF) and driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that
is bringing about the WEF’s planned and orchestrated Great Reset a.k.a.
the New World Order. The video starts with Yuval Harai speaking about
what is taking place in our world today. Harari is becoming a world
figure revered by leaders and scientists and is deeply involved with
Klaus Schwab, the man behind the World Economic Forum. But what does the
Bible say? After Harari speaks, we hear a preacher tell us what the
bible says is happening in the world, and what we can do to prepare for
what`s coming on the world.
