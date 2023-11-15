Apocalypse Watch E128: Trump Legal Trouble, Israel Ignores Hamas Trap

TwoShoes and
Johnny Watcher discuss Israel's end run around the Hamas protracted land war in
Gaza. Trump's legal troubles distract from the 2024 campaign. Zuckerberg makes
a guest appearance.
