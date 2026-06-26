Decision 2026 Communism or Democracy? Plus 2 SCOTUS Wins

June 26, 2026 - Rebirth of Communism in the US with the elections of DSA candidates... Trump says GAME ON!





Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com

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Watch Lori’s important interview with LindellTV.com on the UK censorship and the victimization of 250,000 white British girls.