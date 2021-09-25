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RICK JEWERS ~ "Divinely Guided & Global People's Monetary System" [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
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RICK JEWERS, Spiritual Wayshower, Ascension Overseer / Teacher, Self-Empowering others, Directly connected to Creator and founder of GPMS: Global People´s Monetary System, an alternativ to the financial system as we know it.

The Global People’s Monetary System’s vision is to gather the People, in Unity to co-create a new harmonious and abundant reality for All of Humanity. Over the years, many Individual groups worldwide have taken measures towards this common goal, and now, We are Uniting all of these groups, to come together as one. Many leaders of these groups, will Unite and form an administrative committee to guide the process for the People. Within the said groups, are the higher consciousness leaders that have the knowledge on how to take the plan forward, in conjunction with the initiators of this mission.

The interview with RICK JEWERS was filmed on July 2, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark for AGE OF TRUTH TV and interviewed by AOT TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.

Read more about Global People´s Monetary System and how to get involved:
https://gpms.world

Rick Jewers Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/rickjewers

Global People's Monetary System Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/globalpeoplesmonetarysystem/

Global People's Monetary System Telegram page:
https://t.me/global_peoples_monetarysystem



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