CCP Air Force Top Classified Intelligence Project [2007] No. 105

https://gnews.org/post/p14mae21b

Since the start of the Military Exposure on July 17, the New Federal State of China (NFSC) and the Whistleblower Movement (WM), has continuously shown the world the classified evil plans of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) who build the military underground command centers in high-dense residential areas where there are schools, hospitals, parks, and other public facilities at great expense. This has shattered the illusion of the CCP’s military-civilian fusion and exposed the CCP’s ambition to invade Taiwan and challenge the free world by holding the Chinese people as hostages and using them as shields and weapons.

In addition, to the already exposed CCP’s air force, and the coming exposures on its affiliated submarine, naval, and underground missile forces to the world, it has and will be further weaken the CCP’s combat capabilities. In his August 3 Grand Live Broadcast, Miles Guo also mentioned about how the military exposure has made more compatriots within the CCP, especially in the military system, aware of the strength of the WM and the NFSC. He called on the compatriots in the system to recognize the evil nature of the CCP and make the right choice.

Next, let us continue to expose the classified documents of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force Command Center, the submission of the East Guangdong direction air combat cluster underground command post communication and command & control system construction project.