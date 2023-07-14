Create New Account
InfoWars - Dr. Rima Laibow - Globalists Targeting Sex Trafficked Children for Trauma Based Mind Control - 7-13-2023
Dr. Rima Laibow of https://preventgenocide2030.org and http://www.opensourcetruth.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the Globalists plan to use trauma based mind control over a generation of sex trafficked children.

Keywords
infowarsevilpedophiliatraffickingmind controlchildsex traffickingtraumahorrorsdr rima laibowwhite slavery

