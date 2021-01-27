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Moderna CEO Admits Boosters Needed and More
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321 views • January 27, 2021
Yahoo! Finance reported on a statement made by Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, who bragged that his company's experimental technology human genome altering injection is effective against "new coronavirus variants". This and more in the new installment of "Hamner It Out."
Sources:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/coronavirus-is-going-to-stay-with-us-forever-moderna-ceo-224622557.html
Sources:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/coronavirus-is-going-to-stay-with-us-forever-moderna-ceo-224622557.html
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