Vitamin D And Sleep Apnea (Dr. Stasha Gominak)

In this fascinating interview with neurologist Dr. Stasha Gominak23 we discuss the relationship between your vitamin D status, microbiome health and sleep. During the interview, Gominak unpacks a large amount of information clearly and succinctly, describing how vitamin D modulates sleep and metabolism.Many of her patients use fitness trackers that track sleep information, measuring slow-wave deep sleep, which is one of the sleep phases during which your body is paralyzed. She explains that the only time we are paralyzed is during restorative deep sleep, slow-wave sleep or REM sleep.24As you consider fitness trackers, I would discourage the Fitbit for two primary reasons. First, it emits a green light that can interfere with sleep quality. Second, the company was recently bought by Google, which is siphoning your personal health and fitness data from these devices for their gain. Overall, I think the Oura ring is a superior device and it doesn't steal your personal data.As you'll hear in the interview, Gominak used vitamin D and B12 to influence sleep patterns. Later, as patients' past symptoms were returning, she discovered that vitamin B5 may help improve sleep patterns and lower pain. However, in a few short months, she and dozens of her patients discovered that the supplementation levels were too high.Once the supplementation was reduced, the symptoms went away. Gominak surmised that for some reason gut bacteria was not making enough vitamin B, which resulted in deficiency.25 Through a literature search, she found that B vitamins contribute to the production of acetylcholine in the brain and that vitamin D is one of three components that come together to make acetylcholine.Optimizing Acetylcholine May Improve Nighttime Brain RepairAcetylcholine is a neurotransmitter that has several important functions. Your parasympathetic nervous system depends on acetylcholine. Gominak shared that many papers have shown people with sleep disorders have excessive sympathetic tone. This in turn results in elevated epinephrine and norepinephrine, which are indicative of stress.According to Gominak, an elevated sympathetic tone may be the result of an acetylcholine deficiency. Additionally, acetylcholine is necessary to help maintain alertness during the day and help you fall asleep at night. It's part of what allows your body to be paralyzed during deep sleep.She believes once your vitamin D and B levels normalize, your brain can start repairing damage that had occurred during years of poor sleep.26 As a result, patients often find themselves sleeping longer than eight hours and remaining in REM sleep longer.It's during this phase that cellular repair and regeneration is done. Without deep sleep, your body does not perform the needed cellular repair to maintain health, which is one reason why sleep dysfunction has such wide-ranging health effects. Another interesting piece of the puzzle that Gominak discovered is that sleeping longer increases the need for more B vitamins.To optimize your gut microbiome to produce the needed B vitamins, she recommends having a vitamin D level above 40 ng/mL and using a B50 or B100 supplement for three months.27 This helps the microbiome produce the ideal amount of B vitamins on its own. She uses these strategies to improve sleep function and repair in her patients.Also...Improve Sleep by Optimizing Vitamin D LevelsResearch on Vitamin D and SleepA Healthy Gut Microbiome Supports Health and SleepOptimizing Acetylcholine May Improve Nighttime Brain RepairOne-Two Punch for Sleep and Health: Melatonin and Vitamin DOptimize Your Vitamin D Level