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Project Veritas: The Sick Satanic Pedophiles are Everywere...[30.12.2021]
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210 views • December 31, 2021
Note: And almost nobydy want to address ir talk about it... He who Silent Consent...
Veritas Journalists Confront CNN Reporters Over Network’s Silence on Tapper Producer Rick Saleeby
133,582 views Dec 30, 2021
Project Veritas - 1.42M subscribers
https://youtu.be/FwXibfZ0fcc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Veritas Journalists Confront CNN Reporters Over Network’s Silence on Tapper Producer Rick Saleeby
133,582 views Dec 30, 2021
Project Veritas - 1.42M subscribers
https://youtu.be/FwXibfZ0fcc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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