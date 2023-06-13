Biden's Past Quote on Marriage

"President" Brandon's pride party on the white house lawn headlines the news this week, but most have forgotten how he felt before, so here's a reminder news clip. And here's a verse that seems to apply: "A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways." - James 1:8
