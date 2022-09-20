The Covenant- Plymouth: Follow-up LIVE Testimonies w/ Attendees & Speakers

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The Covenant- Plymouth: Follow-up LIVE Zoom round-table with attendees and speakers! We will be telling testimonies and recapping the life changing weekend we had in Plymouth and all that God did!!