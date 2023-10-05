FREEDOM vs SLAVERY
18 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
Only a species as defective as humanity could convince it's own kind that slavery is preferable to freedom.
Keywords
freedomconstitutioncapitalismslaverymagna cartalincoln
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos