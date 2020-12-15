COVID-19 Operation--Pam Popper's New Book

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Pam Popper, a freedom fighter, health expert, and amazing researcher has a new book-- COVID-19 Operation. It's about what's really going on behind the scenes. She is also an activist in the legal arena to free our states from their governors. This is a great brief video on the biggest issues of the day.