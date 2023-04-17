https://gettr.com/post/p2ejsfyfa68
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Wen Xiao, Holy, and other fellow fighters from Mayflower Farm visited the NFSC Base and were shocked and excited. They say hello to fellow fighters and hope all of them can come and take a walk. They hope we can take down the CCP as soon as possible, and the people of the NFSC can gather.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】来自五月花农场的文萧、Holy等战友参观了新中国联邦基地，感觉非常的震撼，也非常的激动。他们向全球的战友们问好，并希望战友们能来这里，走一走，坐一坐。同时也希望我们能早日灭共，新中国联邦人可以齐聚一堂。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
