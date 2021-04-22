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TANA GOERTZ, Fmr. Team Trump Strategist | RIGHT NOW S8 Ep17 | NRN+
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135 views • April 22, 2021
RIGHT NOW Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Tana Goertz, former Team Trump strategist, on winning strategies for MAGA candidates running in 2022 election. RIGHT NOW is our NRN+ Flagship Interview Series/Podcast, where New Right Network interviews conservative politicos and people of interest. RIGHT NOW AMA adds live viewer questions to the interview. Right Voice. Right Now. https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Tana Goertz is an entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, business consultant and author with a record of proven results. Tana was one of the first hires on the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign in 2015 where she served as a national TV spokesperson and senior advisor to candidate Donald Trump. She played a critical role as one of the key strategist for most of the battleground states. Due to her winning record and HUGE win in Iowa she was re-hired for her leadership, trusted advisory and forward-thinking tactics as part of President Trump’s re-election campaign. Donald Trump won Iowa, one of the nations most important battleground states, in 2016 by 9.5%, the largest margin since Ronald Reagan in 1980 and again in 2020 by 8.5%. - Aired on April 21, 2021
#Election2022 #MAGA #Congress
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NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN and their hosts.
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Tana Goertz is an entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, business consultant and author with a record of proven results. Tana was one of the first hires on the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign in 2015 where she served as a national TV spokesperson and senior advisor to candidate Donald Trump. She played a critical role as one of the key strategist for most of the battleground states. Due to her winning record and HUGE win in Iowa she was re-hired for her leadership, trusted advisory and forward-thinking tactics as part of President Trump’s re-election campaign. Donald Trump won Iowa, one of the nations most important battleground states, in 2016 by 9.5%, the largest margin since Ronald Reagan in 1980 and again in 2020 by 8.5%. - Aired on April 21, 2021
#Election2022 #MAGA #Congress
Follow us on Telegram:
https://t.me/NewRightNet
https://t,me/Patriot911News
https://t.me/RealMemeworks
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ https://bit.ly/nrncovid
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join RIGHT NOW Newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN and their hosts.
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