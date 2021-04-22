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TANA GOERTZ, Fmr. Team Trump Strategist | RIGHT NOW S8 Ep17 | NRN+
New Right Network
New Right Network
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RIGHT NOW Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Tana Goertz, former Team Trump strategist, on winning strategies for MAGA candidates running in 2022 election. RIGHT NOW is our NRN+ Flagship Interview Series/Podcast, where New Right Network interviews conservative politicos and people of interest. RIGHT NOW AMA adds live viewer questions to the interview. Right Voice. Right Now. https://NRNplus.com/right-now

Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now

Tana Goertz is an entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, business consultant and author with a record of proven results. Tana was one of the first hires on the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign in 2015 where she served as a national TV spokesperson and senior advisor to candidate Donald Trump. She played a critical role as one of the key strategist for most of the battleground states. Due to her winning record and HUGE win in Iowa she was re-hired for her leadership, trusted advisory and forward-thinking tactics as part of President Trump’s re-election campaign. Donald Trump won Iowa, one of the nations most important battleground states, in 2016 by 9.5%, the largest margin since Ronald Reagan in 1980 and again in 2020 by 8.5%. - Aired on April 21, 2021

#Election2022 #MAGA #Congress

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