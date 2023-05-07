Sound of Freedom (Coming Soon) Trailer
The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
Starring Jim Caviezal as (Tim Ballard).
