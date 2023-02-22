The Firmament & Clueless Pastors (Part 4 of 9)

February 23rd, 2020
Pastor Dean continues the series on Biblical creation. Part 4 addresses how pastors like to avoid the verses in scripture that point to the truth of creation, especially those about the firmament.
Do these pastors understand the first chapter of the Holy Bible?
