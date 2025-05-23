ERNEST BIGOT vs Woke Mayor of Chi Town: Reviving the Ghost of White Supremacy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ernest Bigot takes on the woke racist mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, who brags about hiring blacks, taking care of blacks, in violation of civil rights acts as a big town mayor.
