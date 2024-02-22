Create New Account
It's all BRITAIN's Fault: Ukrainian Generals Blamed The BRITISH Military For The Loss of KRYNKY
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

On February 20, the official statement of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu had the effect of a bombshell in the West. Before the Western media and the military could regain their senses from the shocking news about the loss of Avdiivka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian military department officially announced the new successes of the Russian army on the battlefield. So, on February 20, 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu officially announced that the Russian army had completely liberated the village of Krynky in the Kherson region.............

*****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

