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Hydrogen Oxygen Batteries, Chip Set Shortages & Carbon Taxes
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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69 views • September 25, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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Constraints for roll out of driverless cars due to global chip shortages for years to come, now Hydrogen on Demand is here, but with no emissions how do carbon taxes fit into the future of road and surface delivery fit? Hydrogen Oxygen Batteries. Tom Ross from Teznic.com joins me for a deep dive into tomorrow.



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