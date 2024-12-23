Recapturing the Wonder of Christmas - Luke 2:1-20

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew delivers a sermon titled "Recapturing the Wonder of Christmas" based on Luke 2:1-20. This message examines the event of Jesus' birth, highlighting the encounter with the shepherds as an angel proclaims: “For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”
A renewed encounter with the Lord is essential as we reflect on this pivotal moment in history.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Here is a link to our YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia