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Europa part seven
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264 views • February 28, 2021
Stalin's order 0428 directed communists to dress up as Germans and commit atrocities but allow a few survivors to spread the rumor about Germans being murderers, a tactic the communists use to this very day. Watch for Christel Jolitz and her harrowing tale of watching her family get murdered before she was raped by jewish soldiers (something that NEVER happened at Auschwitz).
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